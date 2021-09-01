Chicago Pride Parade canceled second year in a row due to pandemic

Chicago's Pride Parade has been canceled for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

The 2021 Chicago Pride Parade was scheduled to take place on Oct. 3, 2021.

However, organizers say they do not believe it would be safe given the persistence of the pandemic.

"We felt that the late date would allow for most people to be vaccinated and, thus, make it much safer to have a parade," Tim Fyre, the 2021 Chicago Pride Parade organizer, said in a statement. "Sadly, we were very naive in that belief or, a more accurate word — 'hope.' Everyone knows the reasons we were wrong in our estimate as to how safe things would be in the fall."

Organizers have already scheduled the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade for Sunday, June 26.

"We're going to believe that in June, 2022 we are living in a far safer world than now," said Fyre. "We intend to have the best, most joyous, fabulous, memorable Pride Parade ever. Count on it!"