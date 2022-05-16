Chicago program 'Kids Off The Block' keeps kids safe, busy

A number of local organizations are working on keeping kids safe from violence.

Among them is Chicago’s Kids Off The Block, which has been around for nearly 19 years.

"We're in the community. The door is open 24/7. And we're not the only ones though," said Diane Latiker, founder and executive director of Kids Off The Block.

"In our community, there are lots of organizations whose doors are open to young people, even if they don't have anywhere to go or anybody to guide them. We're here to help," she added.

Kids Off The Block is located at 116th Street and Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.