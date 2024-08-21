Chicago protesters storm West Side CTA station during DNC

The fourth day of protests during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago saw fewer clashes than earlier in the week, but there were still moments of tension.

One man climbed a CTA train beam while waving a Palestinian flag, drawing concern from police command staff worried about his safety. He later ran to the Ashland train stop, attempting to reach the platform ledge before officers intervened.

Wednesday's rally was organized by Chicago’s Coalition for Justice in Palestine, which called for an enforceable ceasefire, an end to U.S. support for Israel, and a military aid and arms embargo.

The event featured eight speakers, including activist and philosopher Cornel West. Afterward, the group marched to Park 578, located just three blocks north of the United Center, where DNC delegates and guests were arriving. Protesters breached fencing at the park earlier in the week, but this time, hundreds of officers formed a barricade, preventing demonstrators from entering the area.

The march then moved east down Lake Street, where protesters briefly occupied the Damen Street train platform before police cleared the crowd within minutes. FOX 32 observed participants praying along the route, expressing their commitment to justice in the Middle East.

The group returned to Union Park on North Ashland Avenue just before 8 p.m. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling reported that no arrests were made during the demonstration.