Chicago public pools get tentative summer open date

A tentative date to take a dive in a Chicago public pool has been set for June 23.

Park district officials say the date depends on having enough lifeguards on staff.

Last summer, officials opened fewer than half of neighborhood pools because of a lifeguard shortage. The openings were also delayed.

The park district is currently hiring with many benefits, including a $600 signing bonus, expanded trainings, and waiving a certification fee.

The seasonable job pays an hourly average salary of $16.20.