Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
13
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:32 PM CST until THU 9:30 AM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 2:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Chicago ranks 10th on Uber's list for worst passengers in the US

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 10:24PM
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Uber ranks Chicago passengers 10th worst in the country

It appears Chicagoans need to do a better job of minding their manners when they ride Uber.

CHICAGO - It appears Chicagoans need to do a better job of minding their manners when they ride Uber.

Chicago is ranked 10th on Uber's list for worst passengers in the country.

The ranking is based on average rider ratings, doled out by Uber drivers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. were ranked as having the rudest passengers.

San Antonio, St. Louis and Nashville have the nicest. 