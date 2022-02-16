Chicago ranks 10th on Uber's list for worst passengers in the US

It appears Chicagoans need to do a better job of minding their manners when they ride Uber.

Chicago is ranked 10th on Uber's list for worst passengers in the country.

The ranking is based on average rider ratings, doled out by Uber drivers.

New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. were ranked as having the rudest passengers.

San Antonio, St. Louis and Nashville have the nicest.