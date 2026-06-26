Chicago rapper Twista pleads guilty to failing to pay over $440K in taxes

The Brief Chicago rapper Twista pleaded guilty to five counts of willfully failing to pay income taxes from 2019 through 2023. Federal prosecutors said the artist, whose legal name is Carl Mitchell, owes more than $440,000 in unpaid taxes dating back to 2011. Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces up to one year in prison on each count.



Chicago rapper Twista pleaded guilty to five counts of willfully failing to pay income taxes after federal prosecutors said he avoided paying more than $440,000 owed to the IRS over several years.

Twista tax fraud

What we know:

Carl Mitchell, 52, of Crete, who performs under the stage name Twista, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in federal court.

According to court records, Mitchell failed to pay income taxes from 2019 through 2023 despite earning money from performances, album sales, streaming revenue and royalties. Prosecutors said both the IRS and his accountants repeatedly informed him about his growing tax debt and his obligation to pay it.

Instead of settling the tax bills, authorities said Mitchell entered into agreements with a third-party company to receive advances on future royalty payments, knowing the IRS would not be able to seize those funds to satisfy his debts.

Federal prosecutors also alleged that Mitchell continued making expensive purchases to support his lifestyle, including buying at least four luxury vehicles, rather than paying the taxes he owed.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 09: American rapper Twista backstage at City Winery on May 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Officials said Mitchell's unpaid tax liabilities date back to 2011 and total more than $440,000.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to pay income tax. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count, though any punishment will ultimately be determined by a federal judge after considering sentencing guidelines and other factors.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

What they're saying:

"Too many honest Americans work hard, pay their taxes, and do the right thing to tolerate someone who believes the rules don't apply to them," said Adam Jobes, special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation's Chicago Field Office.

Jobes said Mitchell was warned multiple times by both the IRS and his own accountant but continued to avoid paying his tax obligations.