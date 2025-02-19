Chicago to remove Gompers Park homeless encampment as residents call for long-term solutions

The Brief Chicago plans to remove a homeless encampment on the Northwest Side by March 5, with officials emphasizing that the relocation will be handled with care. Residents have been pushing for an Accelerated Moving Event (AME) due to ongoing safety concerns, including fires, dog attacks, and drug paraphernalia. Community leaders want a commitment from the city to enforce park rules after the encampment is cleared to prevent future settlements.



The city of Chicago plans to remove a homeless encampment on the Northwest Side in two weeks, with the relocation scheduled for March 5.

Rumors circulated Wednesday that city crews had already started taking down tents, but officials clarified that only litter and abandoned items were removed as part of a routine monthly cleanup.

39th Ward Alderwoman Samantha Nugent assured that occupied tents were left untouched.

The backstory:

Residents have been calling for an Accelerated Moving Event (AME), a program that speeds up the process of placing unhoused individuals into shelters.

Neighbors cite ongoing concerns, including fires, dog attacks, and drug paraphernalia found in the area.

Members of the Gompers Park Athletic Association and the Restore Gompers Park Coalition urged city leaders to enforce park rules once the relocation takes place.

They asked Mayor Brandon Johnson for a commitment to prevent future encampments from forming in the park.

What they're saying:

Nugent's office has stressed that the relocation should be handled with care and sensitivity to the encampment members.

"Once the unhoused accept the housing and help being offered to them via this AME, the residents expect the same, equitable enforcement of existing park ordinances just like you provided, Mayor Johnson, to Humboldt and Touhy parks after their AMEs. This is not about criminalizing homelessness, it is criminal to keep people in tents inside parks without any means to support basic human needs in 6 degree weather," said Nicole Foster, member of the Restore Gomphers Park Coalition.

What's next:

The city remains on track to move forward with the March 5 relocation.