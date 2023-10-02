'It's embarrassing': Chicago resident frustrated over neighbors neglected yard infested with wildlife

It's a tale of two backyards on the Northwest Side.

The man who owns a property in Jefferson Park keeps his yard nice and tidy, but every time he steps outside, he sees what looks like a junkyard next door.

"Honestly, it's embarrassing. We used to like having friends and family over to barbecue and relax in the evenings, but with this, how can you?" said Chris Bayer.

Bayer says he called FOX 32 out of frustration after getting the runaround from the city about the condition of his next-door neighbor's backyard.

"You see rusty car parts, old scrap wood. There's four or five cars without tags or stickers on them. There's a motorcycle. There's an abandoned snowmobile," said Bayer.

The Jefferson Park resident says it has been getting worse over the four years that he has owned his home.

He says the next-door neighbor lives in Arlington Heights and rents out the house, using a large part of the backyard as a dumping ground that has become infested with wildlife.

"Due to this, we get raccoons coming over the fence. We see rats. We get feral cats. Now there's squirrels coming in and out of the garage," said Bayer.

Bayer said in the four years he’s lived in his Jefferson Park home he’s complained to 45th Ward Alderman Jim Gardiner, but received little response.

"Essentially that they would refer it to the Streets and Sanitation department. I did do 311 reports. Numerous. I’ve talked to the Streets and Sanitation department. And here I am," said Bayer.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Department of Buildings issued seven code violations against the property owner. But a series of court continuances means nothing has been done to address the problem.

"Just clean it up. I’m not asking for much in my opinion. I’m just tired of looking at it," said Bayer. "I want to be able to come out back, sit down, grill out… without this."

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to both the buildings department and Ald. Gardiner's office and are waiting for a response.