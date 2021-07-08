Chicago resident's body recovered from rubble of Surfside condo collapse

A Chicago resident's body has been recovered from the rubble where a condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida two weeks ago, officials said.

Juan Mora, a Loyola graduate, and his parents were among those who were missing after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed on June 24.

Mora was also an employee of Morton Salt based in the Chicago headquarters office.

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and Rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-an Expand

Rescuers have spent 15 days digging in the mound of concrete and twisted steel in Surfside, which is located just north of Miami Beach, searching in vain for any survivors.

However, late Wednesday, the rescue turned into a recovery effort after authorities concluded there was "no chance of life" in the rubble.

The death toll climbed to 64 people Thursday.

The cause of the collapse of the Champlain, which was built in 1981, remains under investigation.

Crews have removed 124 tons of debris from the site, which was being sorted and stored in a warehouse as potential evidence, officials said.

A few others who are believed to be missing in the collapse have ties to Chicago.

University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf is also among those missing. He is a rising fourth-year physics and molecular engineering student described by a friend as a tremendous person filled with love.

A social media post says that Ilan and his girlfriend Deborah Berezdivin were in the building that collapsed.

Chicago native 77-year-old Richard Augustine is also missing.

"I don't feel like it's gonna be a good outcome because I know where he was in the building," his daughter Debbie Hill said. "And I know how the building collapsed."

