Chicago residents urged to speak out against $402M record gas rate hike proposal

Chicago residents are pushing back against a record-breaking rate hike proposal by Peoples Gas.

The Illinois Commerce Commission will hold a public hearing at the University of Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider the proposed residential gas rate increase by the utility giant.

Peoples Gas filed a $402 million rate-hike request in January in what would be the largest gas increase in Illinois history, impacting more than 250,000 people in Chicago.

"This is the most significant gas rate-hike battle Chicago consumers have ever faced, so we need a capacity crowd at this public forum," CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said in a statement.

The proposed increase would raise rates by about 60% more than what customers currently pay, and could increase monthly bills by as much as $12, or about $142 a year, beginning in January 2024, Moskowitz said.

"We know that the effects of inflation and other economic pressures continue to impact Illinoisans, who do not need this added stress on their finances," said Philippe Largent, State Director of AARP Illinois. "That’s why we are encouraging our members and all older adults to raise their voices before Peoples Gas raises their rates."

AARP Chicago said the new rate proposal would also increase the monthly charge - the amount a customer is charged before turning on an appliance - from $30 to $44 a month.

In a statement, Peoples Gas disputed claims that its customers will see a stark contrast between their current bills and what they would be charged next year should the proposed rate hike be approved, and said it would have representatives on hand at Tuesday's hearing to share more information.

"We look forward to listening to our customers and sharing information about our critical work to modernize the pipes underneath Chicago streets that date as far as back as the 1800s," Peoples Gas spokesman David Schwartz said in a statement."

"This is the first time in nine years we’ve requested a base rate adjustment. The increase we are requesting will be offset by declining natural gas prices — leaving customer bills relatively flat for next year. We will have people on hand at the meeting to talk with customers one-on-one about energy efficiency and bill assistance programs," the statement went on to say.

Members of the IIC will be in attendance at Tuesday’s public hearing to listen to comments from residents. Verbal comments will be limited to three minutes per person.

"If you can’t make it, please file a comment against the increase at the ICC website or call the ICC. Gas bills are unaffordable to a large number of Chicago families–we can’t let Peoples Gas get a blank check," Moskowitz said.

For consumers unable to attend, public comments can be left on the ICC website on Docket No. 23-0069 or by calling toll-free 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

AARP Illinois members who are unable to attend the hearing can return a postcard sent across northern Illinois, or by signing a petition here.