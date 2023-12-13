Chicago Restaurant Week 2024: Menus released, reservations open for 17th annual dining out experience

Calling all foodies! Chicago's beloved Restaurant Week returns for its 17th iteration, running Jan. 19 through Feb. 4, 2024.

More than 381 restaurants across 31 Chicago neighborhoods and 46 suburbs are participating, including 62 women, minority, and Black-owned businesses.

Among the newcomers making their Restaurant Week debut are Asador Bastian, The Wolfhound Bar & Kitchen, Pompette, Miru, HOLU, and Rose Mary. Long-time favorites like Daisies, the Albert, Mima's Taste of Cuba, Girl & the Goat, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, and Bronzeville Winery also return.

"There is no better time than Chicago Restaurant Week to experience Chicago’s incomparable culinary talent and the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants throughout the city and fully embrace the diversity of our culinary scene and celebrate everything that makes Chicago such a remarkable place to live or visit."

Reservations are now open at eatitupchicago.com, with more restaurants joining daily. Diners can choose from specially curated prix-fixe menus priced at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner (excluding drinks, tax, and tip).

"Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they’ve been wanting to try – all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago’s winter season."

The First Bites Bash – the tasting party and official kick of to Restaurant Week – will be held at Chicago's Field Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 18.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their curated menu offerings can be found here.