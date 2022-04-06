Gun-sniffing dog makes first arrest at Chicago retail store; man had loaded gun, stole $1K worth of items

Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue has added a gun-sniffing dog to its security lineup, and the pup has already made his first arrest.

On Monday, the canine alerted his handler of a potential weapon.

Security monitored that person on surveillance video, and watched as he stuffed multiple items into his pockets.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man was stopped as he left the store.

Advertisement

Police say he had more than $1,000 worth of merchandise and a loaded gun.