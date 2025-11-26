Chicago crime: Man charged in multiple North Side retail thefts, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with nearly a dozen retail thefts in recent weeks. Ronald Cusic, 62, was arrested shortly after he allegedly stole from a River North business, police said.



A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with multiple retail thefts on the city’s North Side in recent weeks.

What we know:

Ronald Cusic, 62, was charged with nearly a dozen counts of felony retail theft, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Ronald Cusic (Chicago Police Department)

Police arrested Cusic on Tuesday morning in the 500 block of N. Franklin Street after he was identified as the suspect who, minutes earlier, allegedly stole merchandise from a store in the 600 block of N. La Salle Drive.

He was also charged in connection with retail thefts on Sept. 28, Sept. 29, Oct. 17 and Nov. 23 in the 3300 block of N. Ashland Avenue in Lake View, and thefts on Oct. 21, 22, 23, and Nov. 6 in the 600 block of N. La Salle Drive in River North, police said.

It was unclear how much merchandise was stolen across all the incidents, but the vast majority of the charges were for the theft of less than $300 worth of merchandise.

What's next:

Cusic is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.