Video shows reckless driving damage at Chicago Ridge park

The Chicago Ridge Police Department released video footage this week after a local park was damaged.

The incident took place on Oct. 14 at Tower Park, located at Forest Lane and Ridge Drive.

Surveillance video showed a driver steering the vehicle onto the park's grass, damaging it. The offenders then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Village of Chicago Ridge Police Department’s Investigative Unit at (708) 425-7831.