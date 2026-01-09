Chicago's Saint Ignatius cancels classes Friday after unfounded bomb threat

The Brief Saint Ignatius College Prep canceled school and on-campus activities Friday as a precaution. The decision followed a robot-generated phone call threatening bombs on campus. A sweep of buildings and vehicles found no credible threat, and the investigation is ongoing.



Saint Ignatius College Prep canceled school Friday after an unfounded, robot-generated bomb threat led to a late-night sweep of the campus.

What we know:

Saint Ignatius College Prep canceled school and all on-campus activities Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to the school.

The move came after the school received a robot-generated phone call around 10:07 p.m. Thursday that included threatening language about several bombs on campus.

Chicago police arrived around 11 p.m. and swept school buildings and vehicles with bomb-sniffing dogs. No credible threat was found.

Capstone activities and all other off-campus activities for the day were allowed to continue as planned.

"The FBI is also involved and are investigating the origin and nature of the call. We will continue to work with both entities and will share updates as we progress," the school said.