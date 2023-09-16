Chicago shooting: 3 wounded on South Side

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in West Englewood Friday night.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. near South Western Avenue and 71st Street.

A 58-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the leg. They were transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Police say another woman, 41, was shot twice in the leg and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

One of the victims told responding officers that they were shot at from a distance by two male offenders who ran off after firing.

No arrests have been reported. Detectives are investigating.