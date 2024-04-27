Beloved Lincoln Square restaurant, bakery to close Saturday

A beloved Lincoln Square staple is closing its doors for good on Saturday as the long-time owner eyes retirement.

Café Selmarie, located at 4729 N Lincoln Ave., will officially close its doors at 3 p.m. after 40 years of business.

Owner Birgit Kobayashi said the restaurant has been sold and the lease has been transferred to a local business owner who plans to open a café and bistro in the space.

The café was founded by Kobayashi and Jeanne Uzdawinis, who met as neighbors on Giddings Street.

In September 1983 they created Café Selmarie just down the street from where they lived with their families. They started out in a tiny storefront with a handful of tables serving pastries and coffee, breaking down walls in 1999 to eventually double its size.

Long before coffee shops were prevalent, the café had the first espresso machine in the neighborhood.

"We were inspired by European cafés and coffee houses," explained Kobayashi. "We wanted fresh food, made with the best ingredients, served in a warm and inviting setting. While it is bittersweet to be closing Café Selmarie, we are delighted to know that this space will continue to be a place for the community to come enjoy coffee, soup and a great sandwich."

Andrew Pillman of Neighborhood Taprooms will be the new owner in the space with a restaurant called Willow Café and Bistro.

"We witnessed this sleepy northside enclave blossom into the vibrant, lovely Lincoln Square neighborhood at our front door. We are forever thankful to our customers for their support through all these years," said Kobayashi.

Kobayashi plans to retire to travel with her husband and see family.

The last seating will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and the bakery will close at 3 p.m. There will be no dinner service.