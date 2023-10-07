Chicago shooting: 4 people wounded during attack on North Side

Four people were shot in an Uptown neighborhood attack Saturday afternoon on the North Side.

About 12:30 p.m., two people with guns approached the group in the 5000 block of North Winthrop and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 26-year-old woman hit in the face was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston along with a 43-year-old man hit in the leg, police said.

A 28-year-old woman hit in the shoulder and head was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, as was a 61-year-old woman who was hit in the leg.

All were listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.