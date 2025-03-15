Chicago shooting: 5 hurt, including suspect, in shootout at South Side liquor store

The Brief Five people, including a suspected shooter, were shot during an argument at a liquor store in Back of the Yards on Friday night. A verbal altercation turned physical when a 22-year-old woman opened fire at multiple victims, Chicago police said. She was hurt and taken into custody, but charges have yet to be filed.



The shooting happened in the 1900 block of West 51st Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

Multiple people shot

What we know:

Several people were inside the liquor store when the verbal altercation happened between two parties.

A 22-year-old woman produced a gun and fired shots.

A male offender in the group also grabbed a gun and fired more shots at multiple victims.

Another man returned fire at the offenders. The offenders then fled the scene.

Several victims and the female offender were shot. The 22-year-old was shot in the heel and thigh. She was listed in good condition and self-transported to Rush Hospital.

The victims shot included:

A 48-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. He was listed in critical condition and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He was listed in critical condition and taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 61-year-old woman who had a graze would to her left elbow. She was listed in good condition and refused medical services.

A 46-year-old man who was shot in the left hand. He was listed in good condition and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No weapons were recovered.

Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not named by police. Nor did CPD specify what charges would be brought.