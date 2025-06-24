Chicago shooting leaves one man in critical condition, police investigating

The Brief Two men were shot late Monday night and taken to Trinity Hospital. A 24-year-old man was critically wounded; a 38-year-old man was listed in fair condition. The victims did not share details, and no one is in custody.



Two men were shot late Monday night on the South Side, and one of them was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to Trinity Hospital around 10:55 p.m. after receiving a call about two gunshot victims.

A 38-year-old man took himself to the hospital after being shot twice in the right knee and once in the thigh, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The exact location of the shooting was unknown.

What we don't know:

Police said the victims did not provide any information about the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.