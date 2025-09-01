Chicago shooting: Teen struck in head, man also wounded on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 8200 block of South St. Louis Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. A 43-year-old man was also injured, suffering a graze wound to the nose. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the gunfire or whether either victim was the intended target.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.