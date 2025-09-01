Chicago shooting: Teen struck in head, man also wounded on Southwest Side

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday on the Southwest Side. A 43-year-old man was also grazed by a bullet and is in good condition. Police say no one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A teenage boy and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 8200 block of South St. Louis Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. A 43-year-old man was also injured, suffering a graze wound to the nose. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the gunfire or whether either victim was the intended target.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.