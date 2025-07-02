Chicago crime: Man fatally shot in traffic in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.
What we know:
The man, who was in his 20s, was inside a car just before 1 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 12000 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.
The victim was shot once in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said no arrests have been made. A gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.
Area Two detectives have launched a homicide investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.