Chicago crime: Man fatally shot in traffic in West Pullman

The Brief A man in his 20s was fatally shot in the head while sitting in a car Wednesday in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire. No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

What we know:

The man, who was in his 20s, was inside a car just before 1 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 12000 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.

The victim was shot once in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made. A gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Area Two detectives have launched a homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.