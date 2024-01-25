Chicago smash-and-grabs: 4 stores burglarized overnight

At least four Chicago stores were burglarized during smash-and-grabs Thursday morning across three neighborhoods.

In each incident, responding police officers found the front glass window or door of the store had been shattered and merchandise had been stolen from inside, according to CPD.

The first smash-and-grab took place around 1:35 a.m. at a Lincoln Park liquor store in the 2100 block of North Halsted Street.

Around 3 a.m., a burglary was reported at a clothing store in the 100 block of North Peoria Street on the Near West Side.

Roughly 25 minutes later, a liquor store was broken into and burglarized in the 3400 block of North Southport in Lake View. A cosmetics store in the same block was also burglarized minutes later, police said.

Police have not said if they believe the overnight burglaries are connected.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.