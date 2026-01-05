Chicago Snowballs hold tryouts for new showtime baseball team

The Brief New crowd-first team: The Chicago Snowballs are a new co-ed exhibition baseball team inspired by the Savannah Bananas, blending baseball with circus-style entertainment rather than chasing championships. Inclusive & performance-driven: Tryouts this week feature athletes who can both play and perform; all players receive equal pay and profit sharing regardless of gender. What’s next: Public showcase Friday at the Inside the Snow Globe Benefit , with the season opener set for May 3 at Kerry Wood Cubs Field.



A new baseball team is sliding into Chicago! Forget championships — they're playing for the crowd.

Modeled after the Savannah Bananas, the Chicago Snowballs are holding tryouts this week.

What we know:

The Chicago Snowballs are a brand-new, co-ed exhibition baseball team that a local brother-sister duo is building from the ground up.

This week, multi-talented men and women from across the area are throwing their hats in the ring to play — and perform — for the team.

Like the Savannah Bananas, which played for sold-out crowds in Chicago last summer, the Snowballs will combine traditional baseball with circus-style performances in a two-hour show.

Inside the Dome at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex, prospective players on Monday showcased their baseball skills and hidden talents.

"It's been unbelievable. Honestly, there is great talent, great energy. The coaches are really excited about what they're seeing and just some really nice, great people that I think are going to be part of what we want to bring, which is, of course, the magic," said Cherie Travis, co-founder of the Chicago Snowballs.

In addition to teaming up with experienced local baseball coaches, the team is partnering with Emmanuel McGhee, the head coach of the Jesse White Tumblers, who will lead the Snowballs’ tumbling program.

All players will earn equal pay plus a profit share.

"The feedback or the turnout that we've had, the response for us saying, 'We're going to start out with equal pay, equal play for women and men,' has been so exciting to hear about the young people, like kids, who are like, 'Wow, I want to be a Chicago Snowball,'" said Paul Travis, a co-founder of the Chicago Snowballs.

What's next:

Tryouts will continue all week.

On Friday, the public can get a sneak peek at the team's selected talent during its 'Inside the Snow Globe Benefit,' from 1-4 p.m. at the Dome.

Tickets are $15 per person, with proceeds benefiting three local youth sports organizations: The Base Chicago, Lost Boyz Inc., and Radcliffe Youth Sports.

The organization is developing a second team for the Chicago Snowballs to play — and needs the public's help in coming up with a name. To enter the naming contest, click here.

The Chicago Snowballs' season opener is set for Sunday, May 3rd at Kerry Wood Cubs Field.