Chicago South Loop restaurant broken into, cash register stolen: 'Just stop'

The Brief Brulee Chicago owner says three suspects broke in early Monday, smashing a window and stealing a cash register. Police say the suspect took off in a gray or silver SUV. The owner says nearby businesses have also been targeted, calling the incidents a growing trend.



A Chicago business owner is speaking out after her restaurant was broken into early Monday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

The owner of Brulee Chicago said the break-in happened just after 3:30 a.m.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows two suspects smashing the restaurant’s front window with what appear to be sledgehammers before running inside and taking a cash register.

According to Chicago police, 3 suspects then fled the scene in a gray or silver SUV.

The owner, Chef Emani Roberts, said the entire incident happened in less than a minute and the thieves didn’t get far.

"No businesses leave cash in their registers overnight. We are cashless," Roberts said. "You took the register and got nothing from it."

She said the register was later found abandoned on the side of the road.

Roberts also said one of the suspects returned to the restaurant after realizing they had left a phone behind the bar.

She believes her business was not specifically targeted, noting another nearby business was broken into just days earlier.

"I don’t think we were targeted… it’s something that’s going on," she said.

The restaurant, which has been open for about five months, was forced to close for the day.

What they're saying:

Roberts said the break-in comes just a week after the restaurant was nominated by the Chicago Tribune as one of the city’s best new restaurants.

She also had a message for those responsible: "Just stop the nonsense… go out and get a job. We work hard for this."

Chicago police said no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.