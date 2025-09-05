Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting

article

The Brief A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 35-year-old woman following an argument in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.



A woman was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

South Shore shooting

What we know:

Jelavonni Gage. 26, allegedly shot a 35-year-old woman after an argument inside a residence in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Gage was arrested roughly 20 minutes after the shooting. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

What's next:

Gage is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Area Two detectives are investigating.