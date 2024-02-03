South Side drive-by shooting leaves man wounded: Chicago police

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Park Manor Saturday morning.

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were walking in the 6500 block of South King Drive at approximately 6:18 a.m. when they were shot at.

A white-in-color vehicle with three occupants approached the victims and fired shots in their direction.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The woman refused medical treatment on scene and was not struck by gunfire.

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.

Police originally reported that the woman suffered a graze wound.