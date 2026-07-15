Man rescued from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor in critical condition, police say

The Brief A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after civilians rescued him from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor on Chicago's North Side. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of W. Montrose Harbor Drive, and the man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital. Police have not released details about what led to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after civilians rescued him from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side on Wednesday, according to police.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Montrose Harbor Drive.

Chicago police said civilians pulled the man from the water before emergency crews arrived. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

What's next:

No additional information has been released, and the incident remains under investigation.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.