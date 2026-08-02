Chicago crime: Man fatally shot on South Side, another shot on West Side

The Brief A man was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning. Another was shot twice in the hand during a separate incident on the West Side. No arrests were made in either incident.



A man was shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning, and another was shot and injured in a separate incident on the West Side.

South Side shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to St. Bernard Hospital in the 300 block of W. 64th St. in Englewood around 5:40 p.m., where a man had been taken after being shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was shot in the chest and pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not know where the man had been shot.

No further details were released.

West Side Shooting

What we know:

A 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of W. Van Buren St. on the Near West Side around 4:47 a.m.

He was in a verbal altercation with an unknown male gunman who shot him twice in the right hand.

The gunman fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating.