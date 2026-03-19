Chicago mother finds naked strangers inside her apartment, one in her bed

The Brief A South Side mother returned home to find three strangers inside her apartment, including one in her bed; two suspects were arrested for trespassing. The victim says prior break-in signs were ignored, raising concerns about building security and management response. Traumatized by the incident, she is relocating with help from community support, including assistance from a local comedian.



A quiet Sunday morning turned into a frightening ordeal for a 27-year-old mother of three on Chicago’s South Side, after she returned home to find strangers inside her first floor apartment—one of them in her bed.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 8:23 a.m. on March 15 in the 2500 block of East 74th Street in the city’s 3rd District. Officers say the woman discovered three individuals inside her residence without permission. Two were taken into custody at the scene and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

For Yanicee Miles, a nursing student and mother, the experience was deeply disturbing and compounded by earlier warning signs.

"Two weeks before, I got a call when I was at work, and they told me that somebody kicked down my door," Miles said. "I did not expect to see nobody inside of my house at all."

The situation escalated further once she entered her bedroom.

"They were naked in my bed," she said, describing the moment police instructed one of the individuals to get dressed.

Miles said the emotional toll has been severe. "I’m traumatized, honestly," she said, adding that she believes similar incidents may be happening more frequently in parts of the South Side.

The property where the incident occurred is managed by Frontline Real Estate Partners. In the days following the break-in, the building was boarded up. However, questions remain about security at the property and whether it had been left vulnerable to unauthorized entry.

FOX 32 reached out to Frontline Real Estate Partners regarding those concerns but has not received a response.

What's next:

Despite the ordeal, Miles said she is trying to move forward, leaning on her faith. "I really pray, and I’m praying is what got me through all of it," she said. She also expressed empathy for those involved, saying she hopes they can find better resources and stable housing.

Amid the hardship, support came from an unexpected source. Chicago comedian and actor Dyon Brooks known as "Mojo Brookzz" stepped in to help Miles furnish a new home after learning about her situation.

In a statement, "Mojo Brookzz" said, "When I heard her story, it hit me—she’s a mother just trying to take care of her kids. I’m from Chicago, and this city has supported me in so many ways. It was only right for me to give back and help her get a fresh start. Nobody should have to go through that and then start over with nothing."

Miles said the support made a meaningful difference during one of the most difficult times in her life.

She has since made the decision to leave the apartment, hoping to provide a safer and more stable environment for her children. For now, she says her focus is on healing and rebuilding after a violation she never saw coming.