Legislation supporting south suburban Chicago airport heads to Pritzker's desk

A south suburban Chicago airport could soon become reality after passing a legislative hurdle.

The measure, sponsored by three state senators, passed by a 33-20 vote in the general assembly on Wednesday.

Supporters say it would create new jobs and bring revenue to the area.

For the last 40 years, lawmakers have tried to get an airport built in the Monee community. The bill would require the state to establish the process to find partners for construction.

"This has been studied for over 30 years and been talked about. The FAA, EPA and IDOT have all concluded through their studies that [Chicago] is ready for a third airport. This is clearly an opportunity and a step in the right direction for us to move forward and to revitalize the Southland," Senator Napoleon Harris.

The bill passed the senate with bipartisan support and is now heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.