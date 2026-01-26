The Brief Chicago Public Schools spring break runs March 23 through March 27. Families have plenty of options to fill the week, including museum camps, zoo experiences, hands-on science programs and more. Popular Chicago tourist attractions include Sloomoo Institute, Color Factory, Museum of Illions and Museum of Ice Cream.



Spring break is right around the corner for Chicago Public Schools students and that means five days of figuring out activities to keep the kiddos busy.

Here's a guide to camps, museums and can't miss experiences to help fill the spring break week.

When is Chicago Public Schools’ spring break?

For many students in Chicago, spring break falls between March 23 and March 27.

Events happening during spring break

Glow Wild: A Lantern Festival of Hope

March 19- May 10

Brookfield Zoo

More than 70 oversized, illuminated animal lanterns will transform Brookfield Zoo into a nighttime art walk. The outdoor experience runs Thursdays to Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; tickets start at $9.95 for children and vary by day.

Dozin’ with the Dinos

March 20

Field Museum

Families with children ages 6 to 12 can participate in a sleepover at the Field Museum. The evening includes science activities, flashlight tours and late-night explorations. Tickets start at $95 for non-members.

Spring Break Camps at Griffin MSI

March 23-27

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry offers weeklong STE(A)M camps for students in grades K through 12. The programs focus on topics such as weather science, engineering and game design. More details can be found online.

Chicago Botanic Garden Spring Break Programs

March 23-27

Chicago Botanic Garden

Daily programs guide students K-4 through hands-on explorations of early spring. Tickets start at $105 for nonmembers; more details can be found online.

"I Am Wild: A Charly Harper Exhibit"

Ongoing

Chicago Children’s Museum

This exhibition showcases the work of Charley Harper, known for his minimalist, geometric portrayals of wildlife. The exhibit’s playful style makes it especially appealing for children.

Popular museums and kid-friendly attractions in Chicago