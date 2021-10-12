Chicago student, security guard shot outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School

A student and security guard were shot Tuesday outside a Chicago high school on the South Side.

Shortly after 3 p.m., gunfire erupted outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department confirms a 45-year-old security guard and 14-year-old female student were both shot. The student and guard were both in serious condition.

Two People Shot At High School @CitizenApp 244 E Pershing Rd 3:25:05 PM CDT

The student was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, according to fire officials. The guard went to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No offenders are in custody as Area One Detectives continue to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

In September, two 15-year-old students from Simeon Career Academy were shot and killed on the same day in separate attacks.

