Chicago suburb cracking down on recent uptick in graffiti

Batavia police are looking to crack down on a recent uptick in graffiti.

Police say several areas near the city's downtown have been defaced.

Earlier this month, police found graffiti along the bike path, city utility boxes, fences and doors.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police believe this is the work of one person.

The department is increasing patrols in the area.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.