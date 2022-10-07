Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study

Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition.

The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in.

Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to the website Chamber of Commerce.

In fact, Naperville is the only Illinois city to even make the top 25.

The study looked at pedestrian fatalities, all types of crimes includes sex offenses, and the number of law enforcement employees in the city.