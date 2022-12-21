Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation

Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets.

This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year.

The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding comes during an $18.4 million surplus in the village's general fund.

Officials say more than 18,000 people will be eligible for checks.

Payments are still pending a formal approval, which is expected to happen during the next village board meeting on January 10.