Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working.

On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.

Last year, Harvey also saw a 38 percent reduction in gunshot victim crimes, and police removed more than 160 illegal guns from Harvey streets.

The mayor and police leaders will discuss these trends during a public safety forum on Feb. 4.