Chicago suburbs celebrate May the Fourth

This May the Fourth, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher was honored with a Walk of Fame star.

The late actress' daughter Billie Lourd accepted the honor Thursday in Los Angeles.

Fisher died in 2016.

She is best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

Celebrations are being held across the area, including Naperville, for May the Fourth.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At 6:30 p.m. Star Wars characters will gather on Water Street in downtown Naperville.

The free, family-friendly event is being hosted by the 501st Legion.

In Elk Grove Village, children can snag a free, Star Wars-inspired science kit at the public library.

In Chicago, Whirly Ball is hosting a costume contest and tournament.