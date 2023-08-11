Chicago suburbs embrace a drier future with flood control projects

Some Chicago suburbs are taking proactive steps towards a drier future as the first of two major flood control initiatives was inaugurated on Friday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the commencement of the Addison Creek Reservoir project.

This endeavor, in combination with the enhancements planned for the Addison Creek channel, is set to be concluded in 2026.

The primary objective of this project is to significantly curtail overbank flooding across the Northlake to Broadview area.

Moreover, it aims to remove approximately 1,700 buildings from the floodplain, making these suburbs more resilient against flooding risks.