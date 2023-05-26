Chicago, suburbs hold parades and ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day

Chicago and its suburbs are gearing up to commemorate Memorial Day with parades, wreath laying ceremonies, and observances.

Here are the details of the events:

Chicago Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony

The city of Chicago will kick off its Memorial Day festivities with a grand parade and wreath laying ceremony. The procession is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza. At noon, the parade will step off, heading south on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street.

A notable figure leading the parade is Major General Rodney Boyd, the highest-ranking African American officer in the history of the Illinois National Guard. Hailing from Chicago's South Side, Boyd has made remarkable contributions to the armed forces.

Downtown Naperville Memorial Day Parade

In the suburbs, the downtown area of Naperville is set to host its own Memorial Day parade. Fifty units will march in this event, following a route that starts on Jackson Avenue, then turns east and north on Washington Street. The procession will conclude as it makes its way east on Benton Avenue, ending at Central Park.

After the parade, a Memorial Day Observance and Wreath Laying ceremony will take place at Central Park from noon to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, various ceremonies will be held throughout the morning leading up to the parade, allowing the community to honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Day events in both Chicago and Naperville serve as a poignant reminder of the bravery and sacrifices of the men and women in the armed forces, as well as an opportunity for the community to come together in gratitude and reflection.