Chicago summer festival schedule: Air and Water Show moved for Democratic convention

While Chicago finds itself in the midst of the first big winter snowstorm of the season, the city is warming things up with Tuesday’s announcement of dates for this year’s spring and summer festivals.

Favorites including Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Blues Festival, and the Air and Water Show are returning, along with a full slate of warm-weather celebrations between May and September, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said.

The Air and Water Show is running Aug. 10-11, one week earlier than usual this year, due to the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 at the United Center.

This year’s lineup also includes a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the opening of Millennium Park via a four-day festival July 18-21 in the lakefront park, which will feature new public art, dance performances, family fun and concerts. (Headliners to be announced.)

"Millennium Park is where we showcase the best of our city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as artistry from around the world," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. "From Crown Fountain to the iconic Cloud Gate, you’ll find the faces and the Soul of Chicago reflected there — in the park’s peerless art, architecture, and cultural events. I look forward to celebrating #SummertimeChi, both downtown and in diverse communities across our great city."

In addition, the Millennium Park residency program will afford five Chicago cultural organizations (TBA) a platform to showcase their work throughout the summer.

2024 Chicago Summer Festivals and Special Events

May – October: Chicago Farmers Markets, citywide including Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

Sundays, May – October: Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines St.

Saturdays, May 18 – Aug. 31: Millennium Park Summer Workouts, Great Lawn

May 25: Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade, Daley Plaza and State Street

June 1: Chicago Gospel Music Festival, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

June 2: Chicago House Music Festival, Jay Pritzker Pavilion, following the Chicago House Music Conference May 31 at Chicago Cultural Center

June 6–9: Chicago Blues Festival, Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park

Wednesdays, Fridays and most Saturdays, June 12–Aug. 17: Grant Park Music Festival, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Mondays and Thursdays July 1 – Aug. 8: Millennium Park Summer Music Series, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Tuesdays, July 9 – Aug. 27: Millennium Park Summer Film Series, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

July 18–21: Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration, Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park

Aug. 10-11: Chicago Air and Water Show, North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront, rehearsal runs Aug. 9

Aug. 29 – Sept. 1: Chicago Jazz Festival, citywide including Millennium Park

Sept. 6 – 8: Taste of Chicago, downtown in Grant Park, three additional neighborhood Taste events to take place throughout summer with dates and locations TBA

Sept. 20 – 29: World Music Festival Chicago, citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center

In addition, select June-September dates will be announced later at ChicagoSummerDance.org for the annual Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park).