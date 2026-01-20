Chicago surgeon charged in deaths of ex-wife, her husband jailed in Ohio: records

The Brief A Chicago vascular surgeon, Michael David McKee, was booked into an Ohio jail Tuesday after being indicted on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary charges. McKee, 39, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, Dr. Spencer Tepe, at their home on Dec. 30. Investigators say surveillance video, vehicle data and a firearm recovered in Illinois link McKee to the killings.



A Chicago surgeon charged in the killings of his ex-wife and her husband was booked into an Ohio jail Tuesday, according to court records.

What we know:

Michael David McKee was indicted Jan. 16 by a Franklin County, Ohio, grand jury on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, with a firearm suppressor specification.

McKee, 39, a vascular surgeon who was living in Chicago, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, 39, and her husband, dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, at their home on Dec. 30, according to previous FOX 32 reporting. McKee and Monique Tepe divorced in 2017.

Authorities released a new mugshot of McKee after he was booked into the Ohio jail Tuesday.

The backstory:

McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois. OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, where he worked, said it is cooperating with the investigation.

McKee waived his right to an extradition hearing and remained in custody until his court appearance in Winnebago County, Illinois, on Jan. 23.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant previously told The Associated Press that investigators believed McKee was the person seen walking down a dark alley near the Tepes’ home in surveillance video recorded the night of the killings.

His vehicle was also identified traveling near the residence, and a firearm recovered from his Illinois home matched evidence from the crime scene, Bryant said. Authorities have not disclosed the type of firearm used.

McKee’s arrest drew national attention following nearly two weeks of speculation surrounding the case. Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, no weapon was recovered at the scene, and investigators did not believe the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Nothing was stolen, and the couple’s two young children and their dog were unharmed.

