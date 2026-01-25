Chicago suspect charged in shooting that seriously hurt woman, CPD says

The Brief A Chicago woman was arrested and charged in connection with a 2025 shooting that left a 25-year-old woman seriously hurt. Lissette Chavez, 23, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said.



A Chicago woman was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last year that left a 25-year-old woman seriously injured on the North Side.

What we know:

Lissette Chavez, 23, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Lissette Chavez (Chicago Police Department)

Investigators identified Chavez as the suspect who allegedly shot and injured the victim on March 19, 2025, in the 6100 block of N. Karlov Avenue in Forest Glen, police said.

Police did not detail the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

She was arrested by CPD’s Homicide Investigation Support Team earlier this month in the 200 block of N. Harlem Avenue in suburban Oak Park.

What's next:

Chavez was charged and is expected to appear in court on Sunday for a detention hearing.