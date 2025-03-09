The Chicago Symphony Orchestra announces 2025-2026 lineup

The Brief The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its 2025-2026 season lineup. Highlights include four concert sets by Zell Music Director Designate Klaus Mäkelä. With a diverse array of concerts and events, the CSO's 135th season promises to captivate audiences from Chicago and beyond.



The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its 2025-2026 season lineup, promising performances that blend classical masterpieces with contemporary works.

What we know: Highlights include four concert sets by Zell Music Director Designate Klaus Mäkelä, a fall and spring residency by Riccardo Muti, and the Midwest premiere of a new symphony by Wynton Marsalis.

The season also features mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the Artist-in-Residence, and the popular CSO at the Movies series with live performances of scores from films like "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Star Wars: A New Hope."

In addition to stellar performances, the Symphony Center will host a variety of special events, including a concert by the Australian duo TwoSet Violin and a genre-spanning show by mandolinist Chris Thile.

With a diverse array of concerts and events, the CSO's 135th season promises to captivate audiences from Chicago and beyond, offering something for every music lover. Visit cso.org for more information.