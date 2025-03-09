The Chicago Symphony Orchestra announces 2025-2026 lineup
CHICAGO - The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its 2025-2026 season lineup, promising performances that blend classical masterpieces with contemporary works.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 28: Italian conductor Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic during a rehearsal for the New Year's Concert 2025 in the Golden Hall at Musikverein, on December 28, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Heinz-Peter Bader
What we know: Highlights include four concert sets by Zell Music Director Designate Klaus Mäkelä, a fall and spring residency by Riccardo Muti, and the Midwest premiere of a new symphony by Wynton Marsalis.
The season also features mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the Artist-in-Residence, and the popular CSO at the Movies series with live performances of scores from films like "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Star Wars: A New Hope."
In addition to stellar performances, the Symphony Center will host a variety of special events, including a concert by the Australian duo TwoSet Violin and a genre-spanning show by mandolinist Chris Thile.
With a diverse array of concerts and events, the CSO's 135th season promises to captivate audiences from Chicago and beyond, offering something for every music lover. Visit cso.org for more information.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.