Chicago-area synagogues unite for Israel amid ongoing conflict

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, synagogues in the Chicagoland area are taking action to express their solidarity and support for Israel. As the conflict enters its tenth day, an event titled "Uniting for Israel" is scheduled to take place at the Westin North Shore hotel.

Organized by Synagogue FREE of the North Suburbs, the event aims to provide an opportunity for individuals to come together in prayer, seek inspiration, express support for Israeli soldiers, and convey a message of Jewish strength, pride, and resilience.

Reports from Gaza, where much of the fighting has occurred, have deeply affected the local Jewish community. Synagogue FREE emphasizes the urgency of taking action following what they describe as the brutal and tragic loss of lives, including men, women, and children who have suffered violence and tragedy in their homes and on the streets of Israel.

The event will feature a video presentation from an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) paratrooper. This soldier and his unit were among the first responders in pushing back against Hamas.

"His communication when he went out, his feelings, we also have family members speaking. He's a member of this community, and he iss a very unique, elite soldier in all of this, so that's very meaningful to all of us," said Rabbi Sholom Notik, Chabad of Riverwoods.

Organizers anticipate a significant turnout for the event and have emphasized the presence of security measures to ensure a safe environment.