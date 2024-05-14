Van Gogh For All opens at Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview

Kohl Children’s Museum opens a new attraction this weekend, "Van Gogh For All," featuring works of the great master and inspiring the artist within.

Stephanie Bynum, Vice President of Programming said children can immerse themselves in his art, such as Vincent Van Gogh’s painting, "Starry Night," the background used for a blue screen CG effect.

Brynum said it allows children to be the focus of the art.

"They are right now in the art themselves, and able to take some photos. There are great photo ops here. But just to again, immerse yourself either with technology or some of the low-tech ways as well," Byrum said.

Parents played tea party with children in front of one Van Gogh reproduction.

"You’re actually part of the café scene and so you can be a part of the art and engage but this way, the children are able to be a bit more experiential of some of the dramatic pretend play that we have throughout the rest of the museum is also part of this great exhibit," Bynum said.

The museum is helping replace art classes that children might not have at school.

"A lot of the schools are really struggling to make sure they’re keeping up with their art programming throughout the school year. And so you can come here and have some enrichment," Brynum said.

"Van Go For All" opens May 19 at Kohl Children’s Museum in Glenview.