Chicago tattoo artist charged with restraining and sexually abusing women

A man has been charged with sexually abusing and assaulting a girl and two women while working as a tattoo artist on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Miguel Deleon, 49, is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on April 16, 2022.

He was also charged with sexually assaulting and unlawfully restraining two women: a 25-year-old on Aug. 8, 2021 and a 42-year-old on Aug. 1, 2022.

All of the attacks took place while Deleon was working as a tattoo artist in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue in Marquette Park.

Deleon is scheduled to appeared in bond court Wednesday.

Chicago police are urging victims of Deleon to come forward to Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 to file a report.