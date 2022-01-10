CPS, CTU reach agreement; students to return to in-person learning Wednesday

Chicago Public School students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday after an agreement was reached between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday night.

CPS said teachers would return to classrooms on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and students would be expected to return Wednesday, Jan. 12.

This announcement came less than an hour after the Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates voted to suspend the union's remote work action, which was voted on last week.

Classes for CPS students have been canceled since last Wednesday as the union and district remained at odds over COVID-19 safety protocols.

In addition to children returning to school, the following services will also be available:

Food Service

Athletics

After-School activities

Before and After-Care

Transportation

COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts

Advertisement

CPS reminds students not to come to school if they are not feeling well or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.