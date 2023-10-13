Teen charged with West Town armed robbery, stolen vehicle possession

A 14-year-old boy is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood and later being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The armed robbery occurred Oct. 4 in the 1200 block of W. Grand Ave., according to police. The victim was a 46-year-old man.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday, Oct. 12, in the 1300 block of S. Christiana Ave., which is in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle, which was reported stolen the same day he was taken into custody.

The teenager was charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was set to have a juvenile detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.