Chicago teens charged with attempting to rob men at gunpoint on Memorial Day

Two Chicago teenagers are facing charges after they attempted to rob a pair of men at gunpoint on Memorial Day on the West Side.

Jamal Moore and Rashaad Walker, both 18, were arrested shortly after the incident in the Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

About 3 p.m., police said Moore and Walker approached a 26-year-old and a 49-year-old at tried to take their personal property at gunpoint.

Rashaad Walker (left) and Jamal Moore (right). (Chicago police)

Officers took both teens into custody around 3:22 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Division Street, according to police.

Moore was charged with three felonies including attempted armed robbery, attempted armed home invasion, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Walker was also charged with one felony count of attempted armed robbery.

Both teens were scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.